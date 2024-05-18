Drinkology
Drinks
- Create Your Own Drink
Your Choice of Soda or Tea with Syrups, Purees, Creams, and Fresh Fruit$2.25+
- Arnold Palmer$2.25+
- Blue Lagoon
Sprite, Lemonade, and Blue Raspberry$2.65+
- Cherry Vanilla Cola
Coke, Cherry, and Vanilla$3.05+
- Dr. Berry
Dr. Pepper, Raspberry Puree, and Vanilla Cream$3.65+
- Fruity Dew
Mountain Dew, Strawberry Puree, and Mango Puree$3.65+
- Lime in the Coconut
Coke, Coconut Cream, and Fresh Lime$3.30+
- Mountain Breeze
Mountain Dew, Raspberry, Coconut, Half and Half, and Fresh Lime$4.10+
- Orange Creamsicle
Orange Fanta, Vanilla, and Half and Half$3.35+
- Peach Lemonade
Lemonade, Sprite, and Peach$2.65+
- Peach Perfect
Dr. Pepper, Peach, and Coconut Cream$3.35+
- Pina Colada
Sprite, Pineapple, and Coconut Cream$3.35+
- Pink Sunrise
Sprite, Lemonade, Mango, Strawberry, and Coconut Cream$3.75+
- Root Beer Float
Root Beer, Vanilla, and Vanilla Cream$3.35+
- Shirely Temple
Sprite, Grenadine, and Maraschino Cherries$3.00+
- Strawberries and Cream
Dr. Pepper, Strawberry, and Vanilla Cream$3.35+
- The Red White and Blue
Sprite, Blue Raspberry, and Cherry$3.05+
- Tropical Palmer$2.25+
- Water$0.50+
